Κίνα: Κατολίσθηση θάβει σχεδόν 50 χωρικούς - Δείτε βίντεο

Σεβασμός, εντιμότητα, υψηλά στάνταρ, σωστή ποσότητα και υψηλή ποιότητα καυσίμων είναι οι προτεραιότητες κάθε οδηγού.
A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck China's Yunnan on Monday. More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilized to search for the missing. #landslide pic.twitter.com/yTf6yoK3a2— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/IoTBA2qpiZ #LATEST 47 buried in a landslide in China's #Yunnan. #China #Landslide #Breaking https://t.co/VCOUth8wpt— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) January 22, 2024