Κίνα: Κατολίσθηση θάβει σχεδόν 50 χωρικούς - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Κίνα Κατολίσθηση

Κίνα: Κατολίσθηση θάβει σχεδόν 50 χωρικούς - Δείτε βίντεο

«Πάνω από 200 κάτοικοι απομακρύνθηκαν εσπευσμένα, 10 μηχανήματα έργου, 33 οχήματα του πυροσβεστικού σώματος και πάνω από 200 μέλη σωστικών συνεργείων κινητοποιήθηκαν

MixCollage-22-Jan-2024-05-41-AM-446
Κατολίσθηση στην επαρχία Γιουνάν της Κίνας (νοτιοδυτικά) καταπλάκωσε σχεδόν 50 χωρικούς, σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτικές εκτιμήσεις των αρχών, μεταδίδουν κινεζικά ΜΜΕ.

Η τραγωδία εκτυλίχθηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες, στις 05:51 (τοπική ώρα· χθες Κυριακή στις 23:51 ώρα Ελλάδας), στο χωριό Λιανγκσούι, στην κομητεία Τζενσιόνγκ της επαρχίας, όπου τουλάχιστον «44 άνθρωποι θάφτηκαν σε 18 κατοικίες», κατά τις πληροφορίες του τηλεοπτικού δικτύου CCTV.



Βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη επιχείρηση έρευνας και διάσωσης, μετέδωσε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Νέα Κίνα, το οποίο από την πλευρά του κάνει λόγο για 47 αγνοούμενους.

Κλείσιμο


«Πάνω από 200 κάτοικοι (της κοινότητας) απομακρύνθηκαν εσπευσμένα, 10 μηχανήματα έργου, 33 οχήματα του πυροσβεστικού σώματος και πάνω από 200 μέλη σωστικών συνεργείων κινητοποιήθηκαν» για την επιχείρηση, ανέφερε το CCTV.

Σε βίντεο που μεταφορτώθηκαν στον κινεζικό ιστότοπο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης Douyin διακρίνονται ορεινό χωριό καλυμμένο από χιόνι και σπίτια θαμμένα από αυτή που μοιάζει να ήταν κατολίσθηση βράχων και γης.

Οι κατολισθήσεις είναι συχνές σε ορεινές περιοχές της νοτιοδυτικής Κίνας, ιδίως έπειτα από ισχυρές βροχοπτώσεις.





Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



Ειδήσεις σήμερα

Πατήσια: Ο 56χρονος που βίαζε την ανήλικη κόρη της συντρόφου του, της ζητούσε γυμνές φωτογραφίες!

Γάμος ομόφυλων ζευγαριών: Με σταυρούς και χριστιανικές εικόνες η διαμαρτυρία στο Σύνταγμα

Σκάνδαλο στη Βρετανία: Ελβετική κλινική ευθανασίας βοήθησε 47χρονο Άγγλο να αυτοκτονήσει ενώ ήταν υγιέστατος

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης