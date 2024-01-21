Ινδικό αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη στο Αφγανιστάν
Συντριβή αεροσκάφους Αφγανιστάν

Ινδικό αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη στο Αφγανιστάν

Άγνωστο αν το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποιούσε επιβατική πτήση ή αν επρόκειτο για πτήση μεταφοράς φορτίου

Συναγερμός σήμανε στο βόρειο Αφγανιστάν έπειτα από συντριβή ινδικού αεροσκάφους στην επαρχία Μπανταχσάν.




«Ένα αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη, όμως η ακριβή τοποθεσία δεν έχει διευκρινισθεί», δήλωσε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο (AFP) ο Ζαμπιχουλάχ Αμίρι, αξιωματούχος του τμήματος πολιτισμού και πληροφοριών της επαρχίας.

«Ενημερωθήκαμε από τους χωρικούς», διευκρίνισε ο αξιωματούχος.

«Στείλαμε επί τόπου μια ομάδα, όμως δεν έχει φθάσει», προσέθεσε.

Η αστυνομία στο βόρειο Αφγανιστάν έλαβε πληροφορίες για συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην επαρχία Μπανταχσάν, δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας της επαρχίας, τον οποίο επικαλείται το πρακτορείο Reuters.

Είναι άγνωστο προς το παρόν αν το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποιούσε επιβατική πτήση ή αν επρόκειτο για πτήση μεταφοράς φορτίου.

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε σε μια ορεινή περιοχή, με δύσκολη πρόσβαση, αυτής της επαρχίας την οποία διασχίζει ο ορεινός όγκος Χίντου Κους, με κορυφές που ξεπερνούν τα 7.000 μέτρα.

Η περιοχή του δυστυχήματος «είναι περίπου οκτώ ώρες δρόμο» από την επαρχιακή πρωτεύουσα Φαϊζαμπάντ, διευκρίνισε ο Αμίρι.

«Στείλαμε επί τόπου μια ομάδα, όμως δεν έχει φθάσει», προσέθεσε, «δεν έχουμε καμία λεπτομέρεια».

Ο αξιωματούχος εξέφρασε την ελπίδα ότι θα έχει πληροφορίες από την ομάδα αυτήν «σε δύο με τρεις ώρες».

