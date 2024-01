Κακοκαιρία στη Νορβηγία: Πρωτοφανής χιονόπτωση, έκλεισε το αεροδρόμιο, χάος στις συγκοινωνίες - Δείτε βίντεο

South Norway is buried under under snow, South Norway has faced relentless snow flooding, especially in Arendal, where an astounding 70cm (27.6 inches) of snow accumulated in a single day. As a result, local Authorities were forced to close schools and kindergarten. Due to the… pic.twitter.com/uGh2OuXrNU

For the people that complain they have too much snow...welcome to Norway pic.twitter.com/qjd26FHhoN

Snow day in Norway (we usually don't do those)

schools are closed

airport closed

trains/busses are not running

first responders are stuck

my cat pissed on the porch (thanks)

❄️we KNOW snow - but 'snow day' used to be a joke #climatechange #arcticvortex pic.twitter.com/mkSdnXqVfp