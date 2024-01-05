Σκωτία: Καταζητούμενος για βιασμό σκηνοθέτησε τον θάνατό του - Πώς μπήκε τέλος στην περιπετειώδη καταδίωξή του
Το 2019, διέδωσε στους οικείους του ότι έπασχε από καρκίνο σε προχωρημένο στάδιο

Ένας Αμερικανός που καταζητείται για βιασμό στη χώρα του εκδόθηκε από τη Σκωτία στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, με μια απόφαση που έβαλε τέλος σε μια περιπετειώδη καταδίωξη, η οποία περιλάμβανε έναν σκηνοθετημένο θάνατο, μια πλαστή ταυτότητα και φανταστικά προβλήματα υγείας.

Η αστυνομία της Σκωτίας επιβεβαίωσε τις πληροφορίες του τοπικού Τύπου σύμφωνα με τις οποίες παρείχε τη βοήθειά της σε «συνεργαζόμενες υπηρεσίες» για την έκδοση του 36χρονου Νίκολας Ρόσι.



Η αμερικανική δικαιοσύνη αναζητούσε τον 36χρονο στο πλαίσιο της έρευνας για τον βιασμό μιας γυναίκας στη Γιούτα το 2008 και για άλλες επιθέσεις.

Το 2019 ο Ρόσι διέδωσε στους οικείους του ότι έπασχε από καρκίνο σε προχωρημένο στάδιο. Στη συνέχεια ανάρτησε τη… νεκρολογία του στο διαδίκτυο και εξαφανίστηκε, για να εμφανιστεί ολοζώντανος στη Βρετανία. Ενημερώθηκε για την υπόθεση η Ιντερπόλ και τον Οκτώβριο του 2021 ο Ρόσι συνελήφθη, όταν προσβλήθηκε από Covid-19 και εισήχθη για νοσηλεία σε ένα νοσοκομείο της Γλασκώβης.

Κλείσιμο
Η φαντασία του πάντως συνέχισε να δουλεύει: ισχυρίστηκε στους αστυνομικούς ότι ονομαζόταν Άρθουρ Νάιτ και ήταν ένα «ορφανό από την Ιρλανδία». Οι αρχές δεν πείστηκαν, πολύ περισσότερο που τα τατουάζ του ήταν ίδια με την περιγραφή που είχε δώσει η Ιντερπόλ. Δικαστήριο του Εδιμβούργου έκρινε «απίθανες» τις εξηγήσεις του, κάνοντας λόγο για «φαντασιοκοπίες» αφού ο Ρόσι επέμενε ότι η αστυνομία είχε συλλάβει λάθος άνθρωπο και ότι κάποιος άγνωστος που ήθελε να τον παγιδεύσει του έκανε τατουάζ εν αγνοία του, όταν ήταν αναίσθητος στο νοσοκομείο. Ισχυρίστηκε επίσης ότι τα δακτυλικά αποτυπώματα που του πήραν στο νοσοκομείο τα… άλλαξαν με εκείνα του καταζητούμενου υπόπτου.





Κατά τη διαδικασία της έκδοσής του εμφανίστηκε στο δικαστήριο με πιτζάμες, σε αναπηρικό αμαξίδιο και μάσκα οξυγόνου, για να πείσει ότι ήταν άρρωστος. Ένας γιατρός όμως κατέθεσε ότι δεν υπήρχε ιατρικός λόγος και διαβεβαίωσε ότι τα πόδια του ήταν «αθλητικά και γερά». Κάποια στιγμή εμφανίστηκε με ενδυμασία που παρέπεμπε σε υπερορθόδοξο Εβραίο και ισχυρίστηκε ότι προσηλυτίστηκε στον ιουδαϊσμό όσο ήταν κρατούμενος.

Η βρετανική αστυνομία ερευνά μεταξύ άλλων μια καταγγελία για βιασμό που φέρεται ότι διέπραξε ο Ρόσι το 2017 στο Τσέλμσφορντ, στα βορειοανατολικά του Λονδίνου.

