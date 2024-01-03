Ιράν: Εκρήξεις κοντά στον τάφο του Κασέμ Σουλεϊμανί - Αναφορές για 73 νεκρούς
Ιράν: Εκρήξεις κοντά στον τάφο του Κασέμ Σουλεϊμανί - Αναφορές για 73 νεκρούς

Πάνω από 170 οι τραυματίες - Οι εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν στην τέταρτη επέτειο της δολοφονίας του διοικητή της Δύναμης Κουντς των Φρουρών της Επανάστασης σε αμερικανική επιχείρηση στη Βαγδάτη

Εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν το μεσημέρι της Τετάρτης κοντά στο νεκροταφείο όπου είναι θαμμένος ο Κασέμ Σουλεϊμανί στην πόλη Κερμάν στο νοτιοανατολικό Ιράν, όπως ανέφεραν τα κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης της χώρας, κάνοντας λόγο και για τουλάχιστον 73 νεκρούς.





Οι εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν με διαφορά 10 λεπτών, ενώ πλήθος κόσμου είχε συγκεντρωθεί στην περιοχή για την τέταρτη επέτειο της δολοφονίας του διοικητή της Δύναμης Κουντς των Φρουρών της Επανάστασης σε αμερικανική επιχείρηση στη Βαγδάτη. Σύμφωνα με το ιρανικό πρακτορείο Mehr οι εκρήξεις προκλήθηκαν από μηχανισμούς, οι οποίοι ενεργοποιήθηκαν με τηλεχειρισμό. 


Η ιρανική τηλεόραση έκανε λόγο και για τουλάχιστον 173 τραυματίες. 




Η κρατική τηλεόραση έδειξε διασώστες της Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου να φροντίζουν τραυματίες στην τελετή, όπου εκατοντάδες Ιρανοί είχαν συγκεντρωθεί για την επέτειο. 



"Οι ομάδες μας ταχείας απόκρισης απομακρύνουν τους τραυματίες... Όμως υπάρχουν πλήθη που μπλοκάρουν δρόμους", δήλωσε στην κρατική τηλεόραση ο Ρεζά Φαλάχ, επικεφαλής της Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου στην επαρχία Κερμάν.

Ο Κασέμ Σουλεϊμανί σκοτώθηκε τον Ιανουάριο του 2020, σε ηλικία 62 ετών, στη διάρκεια επίθεσης με αμερικανικό drone στο Ιράκ. Πρόσωπο-κλειδί του ιρανικού καθεστώτος, ήταν επίσης από τα πιο δημοφιλή δημόσια πρόσωπα στη χώρα.

Αφού υπηρέτησε στον πόλεμο Ιράν-Ιράκ (1980-1988), ο Σουλεϊμανί ανήλθε γρήγορα στην κλίμακα της ιεραρχίας και έγινε επικεφαλής της Δύναμης Κουντς των Φρουρών της Επανάστασης, που έχει επιφορτιστεί με τις εξωτερικές επιχειρήσεις της Ισλαμικής Δημοκρατίας.


