Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τουλάχιστον τέσσερις νεκροί από ρωσικές πυραυλικές επιθέσεις σε Κίεβο και Χάρκοβο

The country of terrorists🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺



The footage shows residential buildings in Kiev 🇺🇦and the aftermath of the flights.



And it's not just one house, so you can't write it off as an "accident". This is purposeful terror by the Kremlin, which will call all these peaceful lives… pic.twitter.com/l9WNHKNf8h