Βρετανία: Χάος στις συγκοινωνίες λόγω της καταιγίδας Gerrit - Ταλαιπωρία για χιλιάδες ταξιδιώτες

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες από τις εκτεταμένες καταστροφές και πλημμύρες στους δρόμους του βρετανικού βορρά - Ακυρώσεις σε δρομολόγια τρένων 

Συνεχίζεται το ταξιδιωτικό χάος στη Βρετανία λόγω της καταιγίδας Gerrit που δημιουργεί σωρεία προβλημάτων εν μέσω εορταστικής περιόδου.


Πλήθος κόσμου έχει δει τα δρομολόγια τρένων και πλοίων να ακυρώνονται, τη στιγμή που επελαύνουν το χιόνι, οι ισχυρές βροχοπτώσεις και οι θυελλώδεις άνεμοι.


Έως τώρα έχουν εκδοθεί από τις αρμόδιες βρετανικές αρχές εννέα προειδοποιητικά μηνύματα για ολόκληρο το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο εν μέσω ακραίων φαινομένων που έχουν επιφέρει εικόνα παράλυσης στις περισσότερες δημόσιες συγκοινωνίες. 


Τρένα ακινητοποιήθηκαν λόγω πλημμυρών σε Εδιμβούργο και Μάντσεστερ, όπως και σε Γλασκώβη και Μπέρμιγχαμ.


Η αρμόδια μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία προειδοποίησε για ριπές ανέμου έως και 75 μίλια/ώρα σε ορισμένες περιοχές του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, ενώ σε άλλες περιοχές αναμένεται να πέσουν 15 εκατοστά χιονιού και 90 χιλιοστά βροχής.


Οι εικόνες στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα είναι ενδεικτικές των έντονων φαινομένων που πλήττουν τη Βρετανία.

