Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Ο στρατός του Ισραήλ ανακοινώνει τους θανάτους στρατιωτών του σε μάχες με τη Χαμάς στη Γάζα
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Ο στρατός του Ισραήλ ανακοινώνει τους θανάτους στρατιωτών του σε μάχες με τη Χαμάς στη Γάζα

Ανάμεσα στα θύματα ήταν ο 19χρονος ανιψιός του άλλοτε αρχηγού του γενικού επιτελείου και νυν μέλους της κυβέρνησης πολέμου του Νετανιάχου

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανακοίνωσε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες σήμερα τους θανάτους πέντε υπαξιωματικών του, διευκρινίζοντας μέσω X (του πρώην Twitter) πως οι τέσσερις έπεσαν σε μάχες στο νότιο τμήμα της Λωρίδας της Γάζας.

Ο πέμπτος υπέκυψε στα τραύματα που είχε υποστεί κατά την επίθεση της Χαμάς σε νότιους τομείς της ισραηλινής επικράτειας την 7η Οκτωβρίου, πάντα σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση του Τσαχάλ.



Ανάμεσα στα θύματα ήταν ο λοχίας Μαόρ Κόεν Άιζενκοτ, 19 ετών. Σύμφωνα με τον ισραηλινό Τύπο, πρόκειται για ανιψιό —γιο της αδελφής— του Γκάντι Άιζενκοτ, άλλοτε αρχηγού του γενικού επιτελείου, σήμερα μέλους της κυβέρνησης πολέμου του πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου.

Ο γιος του αρχιλοχίας Γκαλ Μέιρ Άιζενκοτ, 25 ετών, σκοτώθηκε στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας την Πέμπτη. Κηδεύτηκε προχθές Παρασκευή.

Κατά τον επίσημο απολογισμό, οι απώλειες που έχουν υποστεί οι ισραηλινές ένοπλες δυνάμεις αφότου άρχισαν χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακο είναι 97.




