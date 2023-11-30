ΗΠΑ: Πολεμικό πλοίο καταρρίπτει στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα drone προερχόμενο από την Υεμένη
ΗΠΑ: Πολεμικό πλοίο καταρρίπτει στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα drone προερχόμενο από την Υεμένη

Το drone κατευθυνόταν προς το αντιτορπιλικό τύπου Άρλι Μπερκ κι οι προθέσεις του χειριστή του «ήταν άγνωστες», σύμφωνα με την Κεντρική Διοίκηση των ΗΠΑ

Αμερικανικό πολεμικό που πλέει στον νότιο τομέα της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας κατέρριψε χθες Τετάρτη τηλεκατευθυνόμενο μη επανδρωμένο εναέριο όχημα που ερχόταν από περιοχή της Υεμένης ελεγχόμενη από τους σιίτες αντάρτες Χούθι, που πρόσκεινται στο Ιράν, ανακοίνωσαν οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις των ΗΠΑ.

«Περί τις 11:00 (ώρα Σανάα)», το USS Carney «κατέρριψε ένα KAS04», UAV ιρανικής κατασκευής, που είχε απογειωθεί «από περιοχή της Υεμένης ελεγχόμενης από τους Χούθι», ανέφερε μέσω X (του πρώην Twitter) το μεικτό διοικητήριο των αμερικανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων που είναι αρμόδιο για την περιοχή της Μέσης Ανατολής (CENTCOM, «κεντρική διοίκηση»). Πρόσθεσε πως το drone κατευθυνόταν προς το αντιτορπιλικό τύπου Άρλι Μπερκ κι οι προθέσεις του χειριστή του «ήταν άγνωστες».





