Ολλανδία: Η ευρωπαϊκή ακροδεξιά πανηγυρίζει καθώς το κόμμα του Βίλντερς οδεύει σε μια τεράστια νίκη

🚨 NEW: Far-right wins most seats in Dutch election.



⬛️ PVV 35 (+18)

🟥 GL–PvdA 26 (+9)

🟦 VVD 23 (-11)

🟧 NSC 20 (+20)



Including other smaller far-right parties, the far-right bloc has 39 seats (+11) vs 33 seats for the centre (+5). pic.twitter.com/XX8FixdaQY