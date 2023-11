Ισλανδία: Εκκενώθηκε προληπτικά πόλη 4.000 κατοίκων υπό τον φόβο έκρηξης ηφαιστείου

"An eruption can happen at any time, in the next hour or in the next day"



Local reporter Kristín Ólafsdóttir reports on the latest situation in Iceland as the country braces for a volcanic eruption.https://t.co/TyNd7ZOGma



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/n8Vhg138m8