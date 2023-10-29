Φριτέζες αέρος, αποχυμωτές, μπλέντερ και συσκευές παρασκευής smoothie, ιδού οι πιο πιστοί σας σύμμαχοι για να ξεκινήσετε από το σπίτι, το ταξίδι προς έναν πιο υγιεινό (και απολαυστικό) τρόπο ζωής.
The news we hoped we would not have to post, but sadly it has been confirmed by his family that sadly Adam Johnson passed away.— 4000 And Counting (@4000AndCounting) October 29, 2023
All of us here at 4000 and Counting would like to pass on our condolences to the family, friends and team mates of Adam Johnson.
Our hearts break for… pic.twitter.com/6h8BODCLfH
The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q— The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023
Adam Johnson Hockey Injury Full Video Viral On Internet Adam Johnson Hockey Injury Update: A Nottingham Panther hurt during clash, Utilita Arena Sheffield click 👇📷https://t.co/MIau0cEHSF pic.twitter.com/sf1vOUEZK6— Elmer Trimble (@elmer50766) October 29, 2023
While we all look at our phones sat in our homes let’s fill X’s timeline with this video of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson scoring his first NHL goal and not of last nights incident. https://t.co/tg3wr8GNbW— Simon Morgan (@happynuggets) October 29, 2023