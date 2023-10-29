Βίντεο: Αθλητής του χόκεϊ σκοτώθηκε σε αγώνα - Παγοπέδιλο του έκοψε τον λαιμό
Άνταμ Τζόνσον Χόκεϊ επί πάγου

Βίντεο: Αθλητής του χόκεϊ σκοτώθηκε σε αγώνα - Παγοπέδιλο του έκοψε τον λαιμό

Σε κατάσταση σοκ οι 8000 θεατές που είχαν πάει να δουν τον αγώνα

Ένας παίκτης του χόκεϊ επί πάγου σκοτώθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα όταν δέχτηκε χτύπημα από παγοπέδιλο στον λαιμό.

Ο τραυματισμός του 29χρονου Άνταμ Τζόνσον ήταν τόσο τρομακτικός που το παιχνίδι διακόπηκε και οι θεατές συντετριμμένοι έκλαιγαν με λυγμούς.

adam johnson last injury video | ice hockey player adam johnson passed away| Adam Johnson


Ο Αμερικανός αθλητής πιστεύεται ότι δέχτηκε χτύπημα από τη λεπίδα στον λαιμό κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα μεταξύ των Nottingham Panthers και των Sheffield Steelers στην Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Η μητέρα του Κάρι μέσα από τα social media μοιράστηκε τον ανείπωτο πόνο της γράφοντας: «Έχασα τη μισή μου καρδιά σήμερα».

Kari_Johnson


Ένας αυτόπτης μάρτυρας δήλωσε στη MailOnline ότι ο Τζόνσον προσπάθησε να συνεχίσει μετά τον τραυματισμό στο λαιμό του, αλλά κατέρρευσε προκαλώντας σκηνές πανικού καθώς οι παίκτες και οι γιατροί έσπευσαν να τον βοηθήσουν.

8.000 οπαδοί έγιναν μάρτυρες της τρομακτικής σύγκρουσης και το παιχνίδι διακόπηκε.

Η ανακοίνωση της ομάδας του αθλητή
Αμέσως κλήθηκε το ασθενοφόρο στο γήπεδο όπου παρέλαβε τον αθλητή. Οι θεατές άρισαν να κλαίνε και να ουρλιάζουν.

Το φρικιαστικό ατύχημα φαίνεται ότι προκλήθηκε από έναν παίκτη των Sheffield Steelers καθώς προσπάθησε να αντιμετωπίσει έναν άλλο συμπαίκτη του Τζόνσον.

Τα πλάνα δείχνουν τον Τζόνσον να δέχεται χτύπημα στον λαιμό από ένα παγοπέδιλο και στη συνέχεια καταρρέει. Αιμορραγεί έντονα, καταφέρνει να σηκωθεί και οι συμπαίκτες του τρέχουν να τον βοηθήσουν.

Δείτε βίντεο με τον Άνταμ Τζόνσον να σκοράρει και να πανηγυρίζει


