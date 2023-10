🔺Today an @UNRWA school sheltering displaced families in the📍#GazaStrip was directly hit



🔺Over 70,000 displaced people in 64 @UNRWA shelters - numbers likely to increase as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue



Latest Update ⬇️ https://t.co/46SdNCdtFS pic.twitter.com/NngVLqbm9x