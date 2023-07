Γεωργία: Αγνώριστος ο φυλακισμένος πρώην πρόεδρος Σαακασβίλι - Έχει χάσει 60 κιλά

#UkraineWar #Ukraine #Russia #Georgia



🇬🇪 After two years of arrest, #Saakashvili is unrecognizable



Mikheil #Saakashvili has been in custody in #Georgia since October 2021. Today, he took part via video link in a court session that is considering a case initiated against him for… pic.twitter.com/R3D6yyqYsB