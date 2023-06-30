Μολδαβία: Δύο νεκροί από πυροβολισμούς στο αεροδρόμιο Κισινάου - Συνελήφθη ο δράστης
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Μολδαβία Πυροβολισμοί Αεροδρόμιο

Μολδαβία: Δύο νεκροί από πυροβολισμούς στο αεροδρόμιο Κισινάου - Συνελήφθη ο δράστης

Νεκροί είναι ένας πολίτης και ένας φρουρός του αεροδρομίου - Ο δράστης είναι άνδρας που του απαγορεύτηκε η είσοδος στη χώρα 

moldavia-
Ένας άνδρας στον οποίο απαγορεύτηκε η είσοδος στη Μολδαβία άνοιξε πυρ σήμερα μέσα στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Κισινάου, με αποτέλεσμα δύο άνθρωποι να χάσουν τη ζωή τους, σύμφωνα με το ρωσικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Ria Novosti.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, νεκροί είναι ένας πολίτης και ένας φρουρός του αεροδρομίου.




Ο δράστης αρχικά φέρεται να «ταμπουρώθηκε» σε χώρο του αεροδρομίου και λίγο αργότερα συνελήφθη, σύμφωνα με το Ria Novosti.

Όπως τόνισε σε ανάρτηση στο Facebook το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών της Μολδαβίας «Αυτή τη στιγμή ο κίνδυνος έχει εξαλειφθεί. O δράστης τραυματίστηκε και λαμβάνει ιατρική περίθαλψη. Επιβεβαιώνουμε δύο θύματα».

Πτήσεις παρουσίασαν καθυστερήσεις, αλλά η αστυνομία είπε ότι θα συνεχιστούν και θα επανέλθει σύντομα η κανονική λειτουργία του αερολιμένα.

Αστυνομική πηγή ανέφερε ότι ο ξένος υπήκοος που έφθασε στο Κισινάου, είχε αναχωρήσει από την Τουρκία, και ότι χρησιμοποίησε πυροβόλο όπλο εναντίον συνοριοφυλάκων.

Η εισαγγελία της Μολδαβίας άνοιξε ποινική έρευνα για την επίθεση.





