Καζακστάν: Ματαιώθηκε η συναυλία διάσημου Ρώσου τραγουδιστή που υποστηρίζει την εισβολή στην Ουκρανία

Russian singers Nikolay Baskov and Grigoriy Leps promised to pay 1 million Russian rubles (about $12,000) for each damaged Leopard tank.



Today a Ukrainian singer Olga Poliakova promised $1,000 reward to each person who will spit on Baskov or Leps.



I do not endorse such methods,… pic.twitter.com/jnvlNZakgz