Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Ντονέτσκ: Ρωσική επίθεση με δύο νεκρούς και οκτώ τραυματίες (βίντεο και φωτογραφίες)

⚡️ The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko reported another dead as a result of the russian strike on Toretsk.



"Rescuers and police work on the spot, and the wounded receive the necessary medical care," writes Kyrylenko.



