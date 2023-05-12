Σουδάν: Συμφωνία των αντιμαχόμενων στην Τζέντα για την τήρηση των ανθρωπιστικών κανόνων
Σουδάν: Συμφωνία των αντιμαχόμενων στην Τζέντα για την τήρηση των ανθρωπιστικών κανόνων

Δεν υπήρξε ακόμα συμφωνία για κατάπαυση του πυρός, σύμφωνα με Αμερικανούς αξιωματούχους

Οι αντιμαχόμενες πλευρές στο Σουδάν υπέγραψαν χθες Πέμπτη το βράδυ στην Τζέντα συμφωνία που ελπίζεται πως θα επιτρέψει τη διανομή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας και ασφαλή διέλευση των αμάχων, όχι όμως –ακόμη– συμφωνία κατάπαυσης του πυρός και οι διαπραγματεύσεις συνεχίζονται, δήλωσαν υπό τον όρο να μην κατονομαστούν αξιωματούχοι της αμερικανικής διπλωματίας.

Αντιπρόσωποι του στρατού και των παραστρατιωτικών, που ενεπλάκησαν σε πόλεμο πριν από σχεδόν έναν μήνα, τη 15η Απριλίου, υπέγραψαν στη Σαουδική Αραβία «δήλωση με την οποία δεσμεύονται να προστατεύουν τους αμάχους» και να επιτρέπουν την ασφαλή διανομή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας, εξήγησε στέλεχος του Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ που συμμετέχει στις συνομιλίες.



Όμως, πάντα κατά τους αξιωματούχους του υπουργείου Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ, το να υπάρξει συμφωνία για κατάπαυση του πυρός αποδεικνύεται πιο δύσκολο εγχείρημα καθώς τα μέρη «απέχουν ακόμη πολύ». Οι ίδιες πηγές εξέφρασαν μολαταύτα την ελπίδα πως η υπογραφή της πρώτης συμφωνίας θα δώσει ώθηση στις διαπραγματεύσεις.

Όλες οι προηγούμενες συμφωνίες κατάπαυσης του πυρός ανάμεσα στις ένοπλες δυνάμεις υπό τον στρατηγό Άμπντελ Φάταχ αλ Μπουρχάν και τους επίφοβους παραστρατιωτικούς των Δυνάμεων Ταχείας Υποστήριξης (ΔΤΥ) υπό τον στρατηγό Μοχάμεντ Χαμντάν Ντάγκλο, ή «Χαμέτι», έμειναν ανεφάρμοστες.



Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



