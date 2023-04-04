Κόλαση φωτιάς σε αγορά στο Μπανγκλαντές

Το όνομα Unilever και τα αγαπημένα brands που διαθέτει βρίσκεται σε κάθε σημείο της καθημερινότητας μας και εδώ και 60 χρόνια επενδύει στην Ελλάδα με συνέπεια και υπευθυνότητα.
🚨— yogesh koundel (@bencher_middle) April 4, 2023
A big "fire" broke out in a clothing market called "Bangabazar" in Dhaka, which is the capital city of "Bangladesh".
Videos show that the fire was massive and many shops were destroyed. No one knows yet what caused the fire or if anyone got hurt.#Bangladeshfire pic.twitter.com/SHeUQZhLr3