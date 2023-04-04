ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Νέα στάση εργασίας σε λεωφορεία και τρόλεϊ την Τετάρτη 5 Απριλίου

Κόλαση φωτιάς σε αγορά στο Μπανγκλαντές

Εκατοντάδες καταστήματα-παραπήγματα καταστράφηκαν

Πάνω από 600 πυροσβέστες κλήθηκαν να σβήσουν φωτιά στην αγορά της Ντάκα, της πρωτεύουσας του Μπανγκλαντές, σε καταστήματα πώλησης ενδυμάτων.

Από την τεράστια πυρκαγιά τραυματίστηκαν 11 άνθρωποι αλλά δεν υπήρξαν νεκροί. Καταστράφηκαν όμως εκατοντάδες καταστήματα στο παζάρι Μπόνγκο και σε τρεις παρακείμενες αγορές.



Οι πυροσβέστες αγωνίζονταν έξι ώρες για να θέσουν υπό έλεγχο την πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε τα ξημερώματα της Τρίτης. Οι ισχυροί άνεμοι και η έλλειψη νερού έκαναν το έργο τους πιο δύσκολο.

Στο σημείο είχαν σπεύσει εκατοντάδες αστυνομικοί για να αποτρέψουν το ενδεχόμενο λεηλασιών.

Το Μπόνγκο, που αποτελούνταν από εκατοντάδες παραπήγματα από ξύλο και τσίγκο είχε καταγραφεί από το 2019 ως χώρος στον οποίο θα μπορούσε να ξεσπάσει μεγάλη πυρκαγιά. Στα καταστήματα πουλούσαν συνήθως απομιμήσεις από δυτικές μάρκες που κατασκευάζονται στη χώρα σε πολύ χαμηλές τιμές.

Οι φωτιές που οφείλονται σε διαρροές καυσίμων ή ελαττωματικά ηλεκτρικά είναι συχνό φαινόμενο στη χώρα. Σε πολλές περιπτώσεις οι πυρκαγιές σε εργοστάσια ή καταστήματα έχουν δεκάδες θύματα.


