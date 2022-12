Σάλος στη Βρετανία με τον Σούνακ: Ρώτησε άστεγο αν εργάζεται σε επιχειρήσεις - Βίντεο

SUNAK: Do you work in business.



DEAN: No, I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person



SUNAK: Is banking or finance something you’d like to get into?



DEAN: I’d just like to get through Christmas



Excruciating! @RishiSunak goes for photo op in a homeless shelterpic.twitter.com/780yI4egXI https://t.co/JmvXxs7Xnp