Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στην Αίτνα - Αγνοούνται οι δύο πιλότοι

A Canadair CL-415 fire fighting plane has crashed near Linguaglossa, Italy. While fighting a forest fire in the area the aircraft impacted terrain. Both occupants died in the crash. https://t.co/loB6F1xM4J pic.twitter.com/Hl39Q9M3aH

An Italian Fire Brigade Canadair CL-415 crashed during a firefighting missione some minutes ago near the Etna mountainous reliefs. Now Italian Air Force AW139 (MM82017) entered the area of ​​the SAR research zone operation, meanwhile another CL-415 replaced on the firefighting.🙏 pic.twitter.com/EYwygFrsJn