Τραγωδία στην Ταϊλάνδη: Στους 38 ο αριθμός των νεκρών - Σε υπόθεση ναρκωτικών μπλεγμένος ο δράστης και πρώην αστυνομικός

#กราดยิง #หนองบัวลำภู: Thai police reported shooting and casualties in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lam Phu province.



Public urged to stay at home or in safe places. Assailant, believed to be armed, fled the scene in a vehicle. Police is searching for the person pic.twitter.com/XOBxZsZ9WA