Ινδία: Δέκα νεκροί και επτά τραυματίες από πυρκαγιά σε νοσοκομείο

10 people lost their lives in a fire at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh



Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 4 people who lost their lives

