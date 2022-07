Ιταλία: Φωτιά στα κεντρικά της χώρας - Μέτωπο και κοντά στην Τεργέστη

Forest #Fire in #Italy 🇮🇹🔥#Forestfire in the hills of #Massaros (at least 500 hectares vanished in smoke)

the flames reached #Miglianello, Pieva a Elici, #Montigiano.



Image from 🛰@CopernicusEU

Processed in 🛰@sentinel_hub pic.twitter.com/9w6RUYlVPf