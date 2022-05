Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η Ρωσία έστειλε νέας γενιάς όπλα λέιζερ στην Ουκρανία για να «κάψει» τα drones

Russian Deputy PM Yury Borisov: "The Peresvet complex is already being serially supplied to the troops. It can blind all satellite reconnaissance systems of a potential enemy in orbits up to 1.5 thousand kilometers, incapacitating them through the use of laser radiation." pic.twitter.com/CKeLD5iBA5

