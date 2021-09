Space X: Εκτοξεύεται η αποστολή «Έμπνευση» του Έλον Μασκ με ερασιτέχνες αστροναύτες

Watch Falcon 9 launch Dragon and the @Inspiration4x crew on a multi-day journey orbiting Earth → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/enQUP9pBUI

SpaceX’s all-civilian crew for the @inspiration4x mission share their thoughts before liftoff https://t.co/Yb4u7MGEAD pic.twitter.com/uhQfW1i5kv