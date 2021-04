ΗΠΑ - Θάνατος 20χρονου μαύρου στη Μινεάπολη: Η αστυνομικός μπέρδεψε το τέιζερ με το όπλο

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota have released video showing moments right before an officer shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The department's police chief later said she intended to use a Taser instead of her gun. https://t.co/IkJltyeMrt pic.twitter.com/yQ5WZrWBKw

BREAKING: Minnesota police say the shooting of #DaunteWright, a Black man killed by police during a traffic stop, was an "accidental discharge."



Brooklyn Center police say the officer "had the intention to deploy their taser" but shot him. The officer is on admin leave. pic.twitter.com/W2sxnmOys0