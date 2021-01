Έφτασε στη Μόσχα ο Ναβάλνι - Συνελήφθη στο αεροδρόμιο

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia are seen after landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from Germany Sunday pic.twitter.com/D8qC38OZIW

VIDEO: 🇩🇪🇷🇺 Russian opposition figure Alexei #Navalny, who has spent five months in Berlin recovering from a poisoning attack, is on a plane heading back to Moscow. Navalny risks being arrested on arrival, but told reporters on board that he was "an innocent person" pic.twitter.com/2qdX8UgSNP