ΗΠΑ: Προτεραιότητα Μπάιντεν το πρόγραμμα του και όχι η δίκη του Τραμπ

Today, in a bipartisan vote, the House voted to impeach and hold President Trump accountable. Now, the process continues to the Senate—and I hope they’ll deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.

We’re in the teeth of this crisis, and we need to take immediate action to get the virus under control. That’s why tomorrow, I’ll be laying out my vaccination and economic rescue package to beat COVID-19 and build back better. https://t.co/YRzJ5nlkDm