Αλβανία: Κλιμακώνονται οι ταραχές και τα επεισόδια μετά τη δολοφονία του 25χρονου

LIVE: Protesters in #Tirana demand the resignation of the Minister of Interior, Sander Lleshaj, after the murder of Klodian Rasha, 25, by a police officer. #Albania #PoliceBrutality #drejtesiperklodianin pic.twitter.com/VB3C4g8KAO

I call on law enforcement agencies and other state authorities to respond immediately to the need of the whole society for justice, through a fast, complete, independent, objective and transparent investigation into the serious event of the murder of the citizen Klodian Rasha. pic.twitter.com/NYv7AfY9ia