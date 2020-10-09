Καρίσμα Άλι: Από τα βουνά του Πακιστάν... στις πασαρέλες του Μιλάνο
Από τα γήπεδα του ποδοσφαίρου και τα απειλητικά μηνύματα... μέχρι τη συνάντηση με τον πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ και την Κέιτ Μίντλετον - Ποια είναι η 22χρονη που κατάφερε να γίνει πρότυπο για πολλές κοπέλες στο Πακιστάν
Κάπου εκεί, όμως, η νεαρή Καρίσμα Άλι αποφάσισε να αλλάξει ριζικά τη ζωή της παρά τις δυσκολίες.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Just delivered another 200 surgical masks, 100 ppe, 100 gloves, 40 kn 95, 8 goggles and 12 face shields to DHQ hospital Chitral. According to the MS, they are still in need of more medical equipments. . The doctors in Chitral are also concerned about the crowded markets. There is no concept of social distancing which could worsen the situation. . . . . . . #letsfightcorona #doctors #frontlineheroes #peace #stayhome
Το 2019 είδε το όνομά της να φιγουράρει στη λίστα του Forbes για τις «30 κάτω από 30 ετών» της Ασίας που έχουν επιτύχει στον τομέα της καινοτομίας και της επιχειρηματικότητας.
Η 22χρονη Καρίσμα Άλι κατάφερε μέσα σε μία πατριαρχική κοινωνία να σπουδάσει στο Πανεπιστήμιο και να παίξει ποδόσφαιρο σε εθνικό αλλά και διεθνές επίπεδο, ανοίγοντας τον δρόμο για πολλές άλλες κοπέλες στο Πακιστάν.
«Τα πράγματα είναι πολύ δύσκολα για τα κορίτσια εδώ, ειδικά για όσα έχουν ένα διαφορετικό όνειρο ή για όσα θέλουν να κάνουν κάτι "έξω από αυτό που ορίζει και περιμένει η τοπική κοινωνία"», λέει στο CNN Sport, η Άλι.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I want to thank @ucberkeleyofficial and @facebook for appreciating my work at @chitralwomenssports and Chitral women’s Handicraft center and giving me an opportunity to talk at UC Berkeley and the Facebook headquarter. I am very grateful to be one of the finalists and represent Pakistan and the girls of Chitral in an international platform. Thank you so much everyone for your love and support
Γι αυτό το λόγο η νεαρή κοπέλα ίδρυσε το κέντρο Chitral Women's Sports Club, ένα κέντρο που ενθαρρύνει τα κορίτσια της περιοχής να παίξουν ποδόσφαιρο.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
This day last year was one of the best days of my life. Was such an honour sharing the stage with @nadi9nadim @rocky.hehakaija & @adwoaaboah at the girls summit in Paris. I also got to watch a @fifawomensworldcup game, live in the stadium which was a completely different and a beautiful experience. 2019 was so perfect! . . . . . . . #football #athletes #inspire #paris #FIFA #wwc19
«Πρέπει να γίνουν πολλά για να αλλάξει η νοοτροπία των ανθρώπων εδώ», τονίζει η Άλι.
Ως έφηβη, η ίδια ισχυρίζεται ότι κατά καιρούς έλαβε πολλά απειλητικά μηνύματα από άντρες, όταν αυτοί μάθαιναν ότι έπαιζε ποδόσφαιρο στο Ισλαμαμπάντ, αλλά η 22χρονη Καρίσμα δεν πτοήθηκε, δε σταμάτησε, αντιθέτως σενέχιζε να παίζει και να δίνει τον δικό της καθημερινό αγώνα.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Little girls with dreams become women with vision . Happy international women’s day . Fight for your rights! Fight for your dreams! Be resilient! . . . . . . . . #internationalwomensday #girlpower #womenempowerment #unwomen #sports #football #nike #cwsc #unicef
«Θέλω να κάνω την αλλαγή σε αυτά τα κορίτσια και σε εκείνες τις γυναίκες που θέλουν να γίνουν κάτι περισσότερο από μια νοικοκυρά», λέει.
Αν η Άλι είχε μεγαλώσει σε διαφορετική οικογένεια, τότε ίσως και αυτή να ήταν παντρεμένη με παιδιά.
Αλλά η νεαρή κοπέλα, όπως υποστηρίζει, είχε έναν πατέρα που της επέτρεπε να ονειρεύεται.
«Λόγω του μπαμπά μου, μπορούσα να είμαι διαφορετική», εξηγεί, τονίζοντας ότι τα κορίτσια της περιοχής της δεν πηγαίνουν καν στο σχολείο.
Σύμφωνα με μια έκθεση του Human Rights Watch το 2020, ο γάμος σε νεαρή ηλικία στο Πακιστάν «παραμένει ένα σοβαρό πρόβλημα» στη χώρα, ενώ σύμφωνα με τη UNICEF το 21% των κοριτσιών παντρεύονται πριν από την ηλικία των 18 ετών.
Η Άλι, όμως, δεν σταμάτησε να κοιτάει μπροστά και να το αποδεικνύει σε κάθε της βήμα.
Πέρυσι, η νεαρή κοπέλα δημιούργησε ένα κέντρο χειροτεχνίας για γυναίκες στο Πακιστάν. Εκεί οι γυναίκες μπορούσαν να δημιουργήσουν το γνωστό κέντημα Chitral - κέντημα κατατεθέν στα μέρη της.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I overcame with powerful emotions as I saw the work of my artisans on the runway. Tears wouldn’t be contained, feeling proud of my people, of my country, of the blessings that I have received and meeting an angel like Stella Jean. Who not only gave me an opportunity but also wanted to show the world the true side of Pakistan, of Chitral. Seeing the work of my artisans on world stage couldn’t be described into words. This past year I started a handicraft center for women in Karimabad, Chitral. Soon after starting, I was introduced to Stella Jean, through Zahir. I couldn’t be more thankful to Zahir for the introduction and placing his trust in me. Without knowing much about me, Stella trusted me and decided to make a trip to Pakistan. I travelled multiple times a week from Islamabad to Chitral and from Rambur (Kalash) to Karimabad . Lack of experience clouded my mind but trust placed in by Stella and @Yoox made everything possible. A big thank you to Yoox! Meeting Stella has been surreal. She is an angel in disguise. Not only did Stella want to show the world our designs but also our culture, our people, our humanity, our hospitality and much more. She wanted to learn and she wanted to help us grow. Being with her inspired me to do better and be part of her cause. I felt like she placed her trust in me to further her cause, our cause. Sitting there watching my artisans’ designs go by one after another, feeling proud, happy, being extremely emotional were just few of the things I felt. I couldn’t hold back and I want the world to know this. I want to show the world what Chitral can do, what the women in my village are capable of. When people wear @stellajean_sj_ , I want them to know that it is more than just a piece of cloth. It is a whole story of a mother who was able to pay her child’s tuition fee. A woman who for the first time was able to financially help her family. It is a story of women who felt empowered by working on the dress. Here’s to another success story. Not just of me but the entire artisans from Chitral and Hunza who showed the world that Pakistan is more than what they see on media. Our people are kind, hospitable and hardworking.
Η πρωτοβουλία αυτή έφτασε, μάλιστα, μέχρι τις πασαρέλες του Μιλάνο.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Since the #voguechallenge is trending, I thought of uploading these pictures of mine. I made it to Vogue after walking the ramp and closing the show with my all time favourite designer @stellajean_sj_ at the Milan Fashion Week. Each time I see these pictures, I pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. #justagirlwithbigdreams
Η Άλι σε συνεργασία με γνωστό Ιταλό σχεδιαστή παρουσίασαν τα κεντήματα σε ρούχα, γεγονός που κέντρισε το ενδιαφέρον μέχρι και του Δούκα και της Δούκισσας του Κέιμπριτζ, του πρίγκιπα Ουίλιαμ και της Κέιτ Μίντλετον.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Honoured to meet the Duke & Dutches of Cambridge Prince William and Princess Kate last night at the exclusive gathering. I was over the moon when the royal couple mentioned that they had heard a lot about me and @chitralwomenssports earlier that day. We talked about football and women empowerment in Pakistan. Thank you @ukinpakistan for this amazing experience. @kensingtonroyal . . . . . . . . . . #royalsinpakistan #katemeddlton #princewilliam #pakistan #cwsc
Οι ίδιοι μάλιστα ζήτησαν να τη συναντήσουν για να τη συγχαρούν.
«Ένα κορίτσι από τα βουνά που πηγαίνει στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Μιλάνου - ένα όνειρο που δεν είχα ποτέ ονειρευτεί», λέει με υπερηφάνεια η 22χρονη Άλι.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Mingle with those those who add to your life. . . These beautiful, strong women, whom I call my sisters are contributing towards a positive change in the society @sonal_dhanani is the founder of Parindey @zoeviccajime is a brilliant singer but that’s not all. she works for underprivileged families within sindh and speaks for their rights @saminabaigofficial is the first pakistani woman to have climbed Mount Everest @naima.ans is simply a boss lady who helps female entrepreneurs.
Ειδήσεις σήμερα:
Μητσοτάκης στη Le Figaro: Αναμένουμε τις διερευνητικές επαφές αλλά η Τουρκία να σταματήσει τις προκλήσεις
Δένδιας-Τσαβούσογλου στην Μπρατισλάβα: Οι διερευνητικές, το Καστελόριζο και τα Βαρώσια
Σοκαριστικό βίντεο: Μηχανή παρέσυρε σερβιτόρο έξω από εστιατόριο