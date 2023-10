PlayStation 5: Αυτή είναι η νέα ανανεωμένη έκδοσή του - Πόσο κάνει και πότε βγαίνει στα ράφια

New PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim launching holiday season. 30% less volume, 24% less weight. 1TB instead of 825GB.



Horizontal stand included, vertical stand sold seperately. Modular design, can add disk drive after.



Disc $499/£479

Digital $449/£389

Disk drive $79/£99

Stand $29/£25 pic.twitter.com/sKjAQ1UTvv