Φοβερή Μάχουτσικ πήδηξε στα 2.10μ και έσπασε μετά από 37 χρόνια το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ της Κονσταντίνοβα στο ύψος - Βίντεο

Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-d2jdx7wxcmg9)

That feeling when you've just casually broken a 37-year-old world record in the women's high jump. 🇺🇦✨ Yaroslava Mahuchikh, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/YCOYa7yasL #ParisDL 🇫🇷 #DiamondLeague 📷 @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/7Qsw8sKmbh

Here's the moment Yaroslava Mahuchikh 🇺🇦 broke the women's High Jump World Record (WR) with a stunning 2.10m at the Paris Diamond League!



The previous record by Stefka Kostadinova 🇧🇬 has stood for 37 years.🤯🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/vFdiV3kehS