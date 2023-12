Μυθικός Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: Στα 38 του έκλεισε το 2023 ως κορυφαίος σκόρερ στον κόσμο με 54 γκολ - Βίντεο

Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-cy1y5dpq9smh)

The best players in the world during 2023: 🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo: 54 GOALS 🐐 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Harry Kane: 52 GOALS 👏 🇨🇵Kylian Mbappe: 52 GOALS 👏 The best players from my country during 2023: 🇦🇷German Cano: 40 GOALS 👏 🇦🇷Lautaro Martinez: 39 GOALS 👏 🇦🇷Lionel Messi: 40 Goals+Assists 😭 pic.twitter.com/wEkWkQUQgX

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in history to be the top scorer of the year in 3 different decades



LONGEVITY 🐐 pic.twitter.com/F7kcRSWwQq