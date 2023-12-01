Μουντιάλ Κ-17: Οι παίκτες της Εθνικής Μάλι κέρδισαν τους Αργεντινούς και τους «πίκαραν» με πανηγυρισμό Ρονάλντο - Βίντεο
ΣΠΟΡ
Εθνική Μάλι Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο Εθνική Αργεντινής

Μουντιάλ Κ-17: Οι παίκτες της Εθνικής Μάλι κέρδισαν τους Αργεντινούς και τους «πίκαραν» με πανηγυρισμό Ρονάλντο - Βίντεο

Το Μάλι κέρδισε 3-0 την Αργεντινή και κατέκτησε το χάλκινο μετάλλιο στο Μουντιάλ της Ινδονησίας

mali
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τρίτη δύναμη και επίσημα στον κόσμο του ποδοσφαίρου σε επίπεδο Κ-17 είναι το Μάλι

Η Εθνική ομάδα της χώρας της Αφρικής έφτασε στον μικρό τελικό του Μουντιάλ Κ-17 της Ινδονησίας κέρδισε 3-0 την Αργεντινή και ανέβηκε στο 3ο σκαλί του βάθρου. 



Ο Χαμιντού Μακάλου με ένα εντυπωσιακό γκολ (48’)-αποφεύγοντας αμυντικός και τερματοφύλακα- ολοκλήρωσε την εντυπωσιακή νίκη (3-0) ενώ ο  Ιμπραήμ Ντιαρά (9’) -με εκτέλεση ακριβείας- και ο Μαμαντού Ντούπια (45’)- με κεφαλιά- σημείωσαν τα άλλα δύο για την κυρίαρχη αφρικανική ομάδα στη Σουρακάρτα.


Κλείσιμο

Οι παίκτες από το Μάλι μάλιστα για να πικάρουν τους Αργεντινούς έσπευσαν να γιορτάσουν την μεγάλη τους νίκη με τον γνωστό πανηγυρισμό «Siu» του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο. Δεν το έκαναν με μεγάλη επιτυχία αλλά η πρόθεση μετράει. 



Ο Ρονάλντο είναι ο μεγάλος αντίπαλος του Αργεντινού Μέσι και ορθώς σκέφτηκαν αυτό τον πανηγυρισμό οι έφηβοι από το Μάλι. 

Το Σάββατο η Γαλλία θα παίξει με την Γερμανία για το τρόπαιο.

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Μητσοτάκης: Ο Πόρος θα γίνει το τρίτο ελληνικό «πράσινο» νησί με ηλεκτρικά πλοιάρια να μεταφέρουν τους επισκέπτες

Επιμένει ο Σούνακ για τα Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα - «Ζήτημα νόμου η παραμονή τους στο Λονδίνο»

Τραγωδία στη Μεσσηνία - Νεκρή 41χρονη σε τροχαίο, πήγαινε το παιδί της στο σχολείο
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

bwin: Μια «ζεστή» αγκαλιά στην οικογένεια της Στέγης Φωτεινή

Η bwin συνεχίζει να χαράζει τον δικό της δρόμο προς την κοινωνική συνεισφορά, στέκεται δίπλα  στην Εταιρεία Προστασίας Σπαστικών/Πόρτα Ανοιχτή, «αγκαλιάζοντας» τη Στέγη Υποστηριζόμενης Διαβίωσης Φωτεινή.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης