Σερ Άλεξ Φέργκιουσον: «Τρελάθηκε» με τη νίκη του αλόγου του σε διεθνή αγώνα στο Μπαχρέιν - Βίντεο
ΣΠΟΡ
Σερ Άλεξ Φέργκιουσον Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ Premier League Άλογα Μπαχρέιν

Ο θρυλικός προπονητής της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ έχει στην κατοχή του 32 άλογα

ser_alex
Μπορεί ο Σερ Άλεξ Φέργκιουσον να είναι ο κορυφαίος προπονητής στην ιστορία της Premier League και κατά το «FourFourTwo» o καλύτερος όλων των εποχών στον κόσμο αλλά ο Σκοτσέζος είναι και εξπέρ στον ιππόδρομο. 

Από τα χρόνια που ήταν προπονητής στη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ είχε "κολλήσει" με τα άλογα και σήμερα έχει στην κατοχή του 32 τα οποία τρέχουν σε κορυφαίους αγώνες σε όλο τον κόσμο. 

Ένα από αυτά, το Spirit Dancer, που τρέχει με τα χρώματα της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ, κόντρα στα προγνωστικά κέρδισε την 1η θέση στον Διεθνή αγώνα του Μπαχρέιν. Ο Σερ Άλεξ βρέθηκε τις προηγούμενες ημέρες στο Μπαχρέιν για να παρακολουθήσει τους αγώνες και τιμήθηκε από τους διοργανωτές. 

horse


Η κάμερα κατέγραψε την στιγμή που το άλογό του κερδίζει την 1η θέση. Κάνει σαν παιδί και αγκαλιάζει τον συνιδιοκτήτη του αλόγου. «Το καλύτερο τρόπαιο όλων των εποχών για μένα.Ήταν φανταστικό, δεν μπορώ να το πιστέψω. Μου έδωσε τόση χαρά» είπε για τη νίκη ο Σερ Άλεξ. 

Το άλογο με αυτή τη νίκη πήρε ένα ποσό κοντά στα 500.000 ευρώ! Ο διάσημος προπονητής είχε αποκαλύψει στο παρελθόν ότι «κόλλησε» με τα άλογα από την πρώτη φορά που πήγε για να δει το Cheltenham Festival ενώ ήταν στη Γιουνάιτεντ. 




