Ρονάλντο: Με 260 εκατ. δολάρια ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος παίκτης στον κόσμο - Δεύτερος με τα... μισά ο Μέσι

Ronaldo will make $260 MILLION in 2023 — nearly double what Messi will earn.



1️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo, $260M

2️⃣ Lionel Messi, $135M

3️⃣ Neymar Jr., $112M

4️⃣ Kylian Mbappé, $110M

5️⃣ Karim Benzema, $106M



Three of the top-5 highest-paid soccer players in the world play in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/m6e5lOdTNL