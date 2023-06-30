ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Λίβερπουλ: Πράσινη η δεύτερη εμφάνισή της για τη σεζόν 2023-24

Οι Reds θα φορέσουν ξανά πράσινα όπως στη σεζόν 1995-96 όπου έπαιζαν ο Ίαν Ρας και ο Ρόμπι Φάουλερ

Η Λίβερπουλ με πράσινη φανέλα; Ναι θα το ξαναδούμε. Η Λίβερπουλ που έχει το προσωνύμιο "Reds" λόγω του κόκκινου χρώματος στη φανέλα της αποφάσισε την περίοδο 2023-24 η δεύτερη φανέλα της να έχει ως χρώματα το πράσινο και το λευκό.

Με αυτή θα παίζει στα εκτός έδρας παιχνίδια και δεν θα είναι η πρώτη φορά που θα την φορέσει. Τη σεζόν 1995-96 ήταν και πάλι στο σετ των εμφανίσεών της και την φορούσε ως αρχηγός ο Ίαν Ρας στον επίλογο της καριέρας του και ως πρώτος σκόρερ ο Ρόμπι Φάουλερ.



Η Λίβερπουλ εμπνεύστηκε από εκείνη τη φανέλα και την επανασχεδίασε! Η φανέλα διαθέτει το πράσινο και λευκό μοτίβο τετάρτου με μαύρο γιακά και μανσέτα. Το σετ ολοκληρώνεται με μαύρο σορτς, και λευκές κάλτσες με μαύρο και πράσινο φινίρισμα.
«Έχω όμορφες αναμνήσεις από τη σεζόν 1995-96 λόγω της εμβληματικής λευκής και πράσινης εκτός έδρας λωρίδας και για το ότι σκόραρα τα περισσότερα γκολ μου σε μία σεζόν. Είμαι μεγάλος θαυμαστής της νέας προσέγγισης στο λευκό και το πράσινο εκτός έδρας εμφάνιση» είπε ο Ρόμπι Φάουλερ.

Η νέα φανέλα είναι Nike και κατασκευάζεται από 100% ανακυκλωμένο πολυεστερικό ύφασμα, το οποίο είναι κατασκευασμένο από ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια



