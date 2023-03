Εποχή Τούχελ στην Μπάγερν Μονάχου: «Μπορούμε να διεκδικήσουμε και τους τρεις τίτλους»

🗣️ Thomas Tuchel: "There is no bigger challenge than starting my time here with a game against Dortmund. It is the biggest game in German football. The upcoming game even has an added element to it, given the current state of the league table." pic.twitter.com/iKdKcup8PY

🗣️ Oliver Kahn on Thomas Tuchel:



"His qualities are impressive, that goes without saying, as is his career. To lead a team like PSG to the Champions League final can't be easy, and he also worked very successfully during his time at Chelsea. His CV is very impressive." pic.twitter.com/pRaqoyz5YH