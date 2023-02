Ξιφασκία: Χρυσό μετάλλιο η Γεωργιάδου, ασημένιο η Γκουντούρα στην Τασκένδη

🤺🇺🇿Tashkent Women's Sabre World Cup - Individual Final

Despina GEORGIADOU🇬🇷 won the individual title by beating her teammate Theodora GKOUNTOURA🇬🇷 15-10 in the final🏆



