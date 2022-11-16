Ένταση μεταξύ Κεϊρόζ και δημοσιογράφου για τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών στο Ιράν
Ένταση μεταξύ Κεϊρόζ και δημοσιογράφου για τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών στο Ιράν

Ο προπονητής της εθνικής Ιράν  έβαλε στη θέση του ρεπόρτερ που τον ρώτησε εάν είναι χαρούμενος που δουλεύει σε αυτή τη χώρα

Ένταση με αφορμή τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών στο Ιράν υπήρξε στη συνέντευξη Τύπου του προπονητή της ομάδας της Ασίας, Κάρλος Κεϊρόζ, με δημοσιογράφο του Sky Sports.

O δημοσιογράφος τον ρώτησε στη συνέντευξη Τύπου εν όψει του Μουντιάλ «… νιώθετε καλά που εκπροσωπείται μια χώρα σαν το Ιράν, που καταπιέζει τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών; και εκείνος απάντησε «Πόσα με πληρώνετε για να απαντήσω σε αυτή την ερώτηση; Πόσα με πληρώνεις; Μίλα με το αφεντικό σου και δώσε μου την απάντησή σου. Μη βάζεις στο στόμα μου λόγια που δεν λέω. Ρωτάω πόσα χρήματα να απαντήσω».



Μετά από αυτό αποχώρησε από τη συνέντευξη Τύπου ενώ προηγουμένως είχε τονίσει: «Οι παίκτες είναι ελεύθεροι να διαμαρτυρηθούν όπως θα έκαναν αν ήταν από οποιαδήποτε άλλη χώρα, εφόσον συμμορφώνεται με τους κανονισμούς του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου και είναι στο πνεύμα του παιχνιδιού.

Αλλά πρέπει επίσης να σκεφτούν το παιχνίδι. Οι παίκτες έχουν μόνο ένα πράγμα στο μυαλό τους και αυτό είναι να παλέψουν για να προκριθούν στον δεύτερο γύρο. Δεν θέλουν μόνο να είναι μέρος της ιστορίας αλλά και να γράψουν ιστορία. Αν φέρνουμε χαρά και ευχαρίστηση στον κόσμο, τότε έχουμε κάνει τη δουλειά μας ως ποδοσφαιριστές και αυτό είναι το πιο σημαντικό θέμα για εμένα ως προπονητής της εθνικής ομάδας».


