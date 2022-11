Nτόντσιτς: Ισοφάρισε επίδοση του Τσάμπερλεϊν από τη δεκαετία του 60

Luka Doncic dropped 33 PTS, 11 AST, & 5 REB in Dallas’ 103-100 WIN over Utah! Luka became just the 3rd player in NBA history to score 30+ PTS in his team’s first 7 games of a season. He's averaging an MVP-like 36.1 PPG, 9.0 APG, & 8.9 RPG so far. LUKA LEGEND ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gWJOoYpOLe

Luka Dončić just became the first player since 1962-63 — and only the third player in @NBA history — to record 30+ points in each of the first 7 games of the season.



Jack Twyman, 1959-60

Wilt Chamberlain, 1959-60

Wilt Chamberlain, 1962-63

*Luka Dončić, 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/BWD7vegGCB