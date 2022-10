Μίλτος Τεντόγλου: Στους τρεις φιναλίστ για τον τίτλο του κορυφαίου αθλητή της Ευρώπης

The big three! ✨



🇸🇪 Armand Duplantis

🇳🇴 Jakob Ingebrigtsen

🇬🇷 Miltiadis Tentoglou



Who is your men’s winner for 2022? 🏆



The winner will be crowned at the Golden Tracks in Tallinn on 22 October? pic.twitter.com/X9TJzhycO8