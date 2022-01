H Σαλίμα Μουκανσάνγκα έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα διαιτητής στην ιστορία του Copa Africa

HISTORY! 🎉



Rwandan 🇷🇼 Salima Mukansanga becomes the first ever woman center referee to officiate at an AFCON in the 65-year old history of the event.



She is in charge of the Zimbabwe vs Guinea Group B tie at the Ahmadu Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/vfivUzDpXu