League Cup: Με... άγχος στα ημιτελικά Λίβερπουλ, Τσέλσι και Τότεναμ - Δείτε τα γκολ

Jamie Vardy goal ⚽ James Maddison releases Vardy who gives Leicester City the lead against Liverpool 💪 pic.twitter.com/AXECReJMA6

Maddison goal for Leicester against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/eIppzcw3up

Jarrod Bowen goal ⚽



Great turn and finish from Bowen to equalize for West Ham Against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/rRcp8HF9Vu