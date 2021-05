Λάμπαρντ: Στο Hall of Fame ο πρώτος σκόρερ στην ιστορία της Τσέλσι

609 Premier League appearances 177 Premier League goals 3 Premier League trophies 🏆🏆🏆 Frank Lampard is the latest player to be named in the Premier League's Hall of Fame 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uKXgLoJGBc

A midfielder widely regarded as one of the best of his generation, viewed as a hero among @ChelseaFC fans and respected across the footballing divide



🔵 Frank Lampard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/EBZYOdVGjD