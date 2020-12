Απίθανος Μέσι: Έστειλε μπύρες στους 160 γκολκίπερ που... «πλήγωσε»

. @budfootball ... thanks for the beers.🍻 I’ll take it as a compliment. 😉 We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi ! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad pic.twitter.com/Rvz2kSv23B

"In this game, no goal is easy"



Which is why we’ve created a custom bottle for all 644 goals Leo Messi scored. Yes, that’s 644 unique bottles.



Sent to all 160 goalkeepers Messi scored against to toast their part in making history.#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/qMTUHz1ZE8