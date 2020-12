ΝΒΑ: Αναβλήθηκε το Ρόκετς-Θάντερ λόγω κρουσμάτων-Τιμωρήθηκε ο Χάρντεν

Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr

Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener at stake. pic.twitter.com/hkW86dLriO