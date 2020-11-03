MENOY
Τρεις νέοι θάνατοι στη χώρα μας από κορωνοϊό - Στους 645 οι νεκροί

Τρόμος με τον κορωνοϊό στη Γαλλία: Κάθε 30 δευτερόλεπτα ένας Παριζιάνος μολύνεται με Covid-19!

Γώγος: «Κοντά στο lockdown η Αττική - Μέχρι Μάρτιο τα μέτρα»

Ενές Καντέρ Τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν

Ο Καντέρ «δείχνει» τον Ερντογάν ως υποκινητή της τρομοκρατικής επίθεσης στη Βιέννη

Kader_Erdogan

Ο άσος των Σέλτικς Ενές Καντέρ είναι γνωστός πολέμιος του Τούρκου προέδρου και μετά την τρομοκρατική επίθεση στη Βιέννη φρόντισε να δείξει για μια ακόμη φορά τα αισθήματα του

Ο Ενές Καντέρ είναι... επικηρυγμένος στην πατρίδα του την Τουρκία, με τον ίδιο να έχει καταγγείλει αμέτρητες φορές το καθεστώς Ερντογάν, ωστόσο ο άσος των Μπόστον Σέλτικς έδωσε νέα διάσταση στην κόντρα του.

Ο Τούρκος σέντερ με ανάρτηση του στο twitter κατηγόρησε τον Ερντογάν ότι... «εξάγει πλέον την τρομοκρατική του νοοτροπία» κατηγορώντας τον ουσιαστικά ότι με τη ρητορική μίσους που αναπτύσσει μέσα από τους λόγους του όπλισε τα χέρια των τρομοκρατών.

«Ποιες είναι οι πιθανότητες αυτές οι τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις που γίνονται στην Ευρώπη, λίγο μετά που ο Δικτάτορας Ερντογάν είπε: 'Οι Ευρωπαίοι δεν θα μπορούν να περπατήσουν στους δρόμους τους σε ασφάλεια'.
Εξάγει την τρομοκρατική του… νοοτροπία. Πρέπει να τον σταματήσουν», ήταν το ποστάρισμα του το οποίο συνοδεύονταν από διάφορα βίντεο με τις συγκεκριμένες ατάκες του 'Σουλτάνου'.



ΟΧΙ ΜΟΝΟ Ο ΚΑΝΤΕΡ. Ο ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΙΣΩ ΑΠΟ ΟΛΑ ΑΥΤΑ. ΣΕ ΛΙΓΟ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΤΟ ΛΕΝΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΑ ΟΙ ΗΓΕΤΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΗΣ ΘΑ ΓΙΝΕΙ ΠΛΗΡΩΣ ΚΑΤΑΝΟΗΤΟ.

ο ΜΑΚΡΟΝ και ο ΚΟΥΡΤΣ ταβαλαν με τον σουλτανο

και μετα είχαμε σφαγες σε ΑΥΣΤΡΙΑ και ΓΑΛΛΙΑ

Έλσα

Επιτέλους ένας συμπαθής και νοήμων Τούρκος. Μπράβο παλικάρι μου

