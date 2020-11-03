Ο Καντέρ «δείχνει» τον Ερντογάν ως υποκινητή της τρομοκρατικής επίθεσης στη Βιέννη

και μετα είχαμε σφαγες σε ΑΥΣΤΡΙΑ και ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
Επιτέλους ένας συμπαθής και νοήμων Τούρκος. Μπράβο παλικάρι μου
What are the chances that these terrorist attacks are happening in Europe right after #DictatorErdogan said— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 2, 2020
“Europeans will not be able to walk the streets safely”.
He is exporting his terrorist mentality.@RTErdogan has to be STOPPED!!! pic.twitter.com/gEG4vG7agT
ΟΧΙ ΜΟΝΟ Ο ΚΑΝΤΕΡ. Ο ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΙΣΩ ΑΠΟ ΟΛΑ ΑΥΤΑ. ΣΕ ΛΙΓΟ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΤΟ ΛΕΝΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΑ ΟΙ ΗΓΕΤΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΗΣ ΘΑ ΓΙΝΕΙ ΠΛΗΡΩΣ ΚΑΤΑΝΟΗΤΟ.