Ο Αλεξάντερ-Άρνολντ αναδείχθηκε ο κορυφαίος νεαρός παίκτης της Premier League - Δείτε βίντεο

Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the PL Young Player of the Season.



• 1️⃣3️⃣ assists (PL record for defenders)

• 4️⃣ goals

• 8️⃣7️⃣ chances created

• 2️⃣4️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ passes

• December PL Player of the Month

• Won Premier League

• Won UEFA Super Cup

• Won FIFA Club World Cup



